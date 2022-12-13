Ransomware hits school computer system in Guntur

December 13, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

In probably a first of its kind incident, Ransomware hit a well-known school in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The cyber wing of the Guntur district police have launched an investigation and analysing the software.

“A school management approached us, stating that their computer system was blocked by Ransomware. All the data in the system was blocked and encrypted. The hackers are demanding at least USD 1000 to decrypt the content and remove the virus,” D. Venkata Krishna, sub-inspector of police and cyber-crime cell in-charge at IT Core and Technical Analysis Wing, Guntur, said.

He said though it was a difficult task to decode the virus and identify the culprits, the cyber wing was trying to solve the problem. He said that it was the first of its kind case they had come across in the district.

