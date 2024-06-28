Ranjit Basha takes charge as Kurnool Collector

P. Ranjit Basha, after assuming office at the Collectorate here on Friday, June 28, expressed his commitment to bringing comprehensive development to Kurnool district with the cooperation of public representatives and the local community.

Mr. Basha recollected his connection to the district as he hailed from the Nandikotkur constituency and received part of his education in the district. Having left the district for employment about two decades ago, his return as district Collector marked a significant moment, he said.

Mr. Basha underscored his focus on prioritising the State government’s agenda in formulating and executing an action plan for the district’s development, noting that the district administration will take all necessary measures to benefit the local people. Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya, Adoni Sub Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO Madhusudan Rao, and other district officials greeted the Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.