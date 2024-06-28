ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjit Basha takes charge as Kurnool Collector

Published - June 28, 2024 06:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

He commits to to comprehensive development in Kurnool district with support from public representatives and local community

The Hindu Bureau

Kurnool Collector P. Ranjit Basha. | Photo Credit: File Photo

P. Ranjit Basha, after assuming office at the Collectorate here on Friday, June 28, expressed his commitment to bringing comprehensive development to Kurnool district with the cooperation of public representatives and the local community.

Mr. Basha recollected his connection to the district as he hailed from the Nandikotkur constituency and received part of his education in the district. Having left the district for employment about two decades ago, his return as district Collector marked a significant moment, he said.

Mr. Basha underscored his focus on prioritising the State government’s agenda in formulating and executing an action plan for the district’s development, noting that the district administration will take all necessary measures to benefit the local people. Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya, Adoni Sub Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO Madhusudan Rao, and other district officials greeted the Collector.

