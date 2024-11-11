ADVERTISEMENT

Rangaraya Medical College house surgeon in drunken state resorts to ragging medicine students; sacked for one year  

Published - November 11, 2024 11:19 am IST - KAKINADA

A house surgeon had entered the MBBS second-year boys hostel on the midnight of November 8, hurled abuses and ragged them for four hours until the victims launched a protest; the Anti-ragging Committee imposed a fine of ₹25,000

T Appala Naidu
A group of second-year MBBS male students were allegedly subjected to ragging by a house surgeon who entered the victims’ hostel in a drunken state and ragged them for four hours by hurling abuses at them in their hostel on Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) campus in Kakinada City. The incident occurred at midnight on November 8 and it came to light on November 11 after the college authorities initiated action against the house surgeon. 

Speaking to The Hindu, RMC Principal and Member of Anti-Ragging Committee Dr. Dav Sasi has stated: “It has been confirmed that the house surgeon, identified as Jagadeesh, had entered the boys hostel around midnight of November 8 and hurled abuses against a group of second-year MBBS students. The act of ragging went on for four hours till the early hours”. Mr. Jagadeesh is serving as a house surgeon as part of his one-year internship. 

“Mr. Jagadeesh is not officially allowed into the boys hostel of the MBBS students. However, he entered into the boys hostel in a drunken state and ragged the students who later protested the act”, said Dr. Dav Sasi. Three victims have reportedly protested before lodging a written complaint with the college authorities. 

“On Monday (November 11, 2024), we have suspended Mr. Jagadeesh for one year and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 to be deposited into the account of the College Development Council. The situation is normal on the campus. The Anti-Ragging Committee did not recommend any legal action against the accused”, said Dr. Dav Sasi.

