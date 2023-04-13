ADVERTISEMENT

Rangaraya Medical College Alumni to develop MCH block at Kakinada GGH

April 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A.P. Vaidya Vidhan Parishad Commissioner Dr. Vinod Kumar and RMCANA founder Dr. Nimmagadda Upendranath exchanging MoUs in the presence of Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu and others, at Mangalagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rangaraya Medical College Alumni of North America (RMCANA) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Health Department to construct the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) building on the premises of Government General Hospital, Kakinada, at ₹42 crore.

The MoUs were signed and exchanged by the Director of Medical Education and A.P. Vaidya Vidhan Parishad Commissioner Dr. Vinod Kumar and RMCANA founder Dr. Nimmagadda Upendranath in the presence of Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu and RMCANA members Dr. Paladugu Rambabu, Dr. S.V. Lakshmi Narayana and GGH, Kakinada Superintendent Dr. Hemalatha at the Health Department’s headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Mr. Krishna Babu thanked the RMCANA members for helping the government build the MCH building. He said the government has already built the MCH building up to the first floor at ₹20 crore.

He said the four-storey MCH block spread over 1.5 lakh square feet will have 12 labour tables, a 40-bed anti-natal ward, two emergency operation theatres, a 75-bed post-natal ward, a neonatal ward and other facilities.

