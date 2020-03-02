Andhra Pradesh

Ranganathapuram grounds selected for CM’s meet on March 25

Jagan to distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries

The East Godavari district authorities have identified Ranganathapuram grounds to organise the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Kakinada to launch the housing scheme on March 25. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would distribute house site pattas to the beneficiaries. Principal Secretary to CM Praveen Prakash has been coordinating the exercise of gathering the land to be distributed among the beneficiaries in the East Godavari district.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister P. Subhash Chandrabose, district in-charge and Fisheries Minister M. Venkata Ramana and officials selected the grounds for the public meeting during their field visit.

