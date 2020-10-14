Random testing to be done in Vizianagaram

Collector felicitates COVID-19 warriors

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Tuesday said that COVID-19 tests would be conducted randomly at public places in the district.

Along with A.P. Press Academy chairman Devireddy Srinath, Mr. Jawaharlal felicitated COVID-19 warriors in a function organised at the Collectorate.

“The number of COVID-19 cases is declining in the district. Earlier, nearly 500 cases were reported each day but the number has now come down to 130 per day. Although the situation is improving, we have decided to conduct tests randomly to prevent the spread of the virus in the district,” he said.

Mr. Srinath thanked the Chief Minister for announcing ₹5 lakh compensation for family members of journalists who lost their lives due to COVID-19. Vizianagaram District Public Relations Officer Dunna Ramesh, Integrated Rural People Welfare Association director P.K. Prakasha Rao and Vizianagaram Citizen Forum president M. Venkateswara Rao were present at the meeting.