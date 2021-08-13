Andhra Pradesh

Randeep Guleria to receive GITAM Foundation Annual Award on August 14

Renowned pulmonologist and Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Delhi, Randeep Guleria, has been chosen for the GITAM Foundation Annual Award-2021, GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said here on Friday. The award will be presented to him at the 41st GITAM Foundation Day celebrations to be held on Saturday(August 14).

Prof. Sivaramakrishna said that Dr. Guleria is a Professor of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at AIIMS, where he has been working for the last 30 years. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2015. He is also currently a part of India’s COVID-19 response effort.

Prof. Sivaramakrishna said that the award is presented every year to an eminent person in recognition of the exemplary services rendered by him/her in various fields for the benefit of the society at large. The award, consisting of a plaque and a cheque for ₹10 lakh, is presented to the eminent personality in recognition of the services to humanity, he added.


