Ramya’s parents complain to DGP about comments on social media

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 24 August 2021 03:38 IST
Updated: 24 August 2021 00:38 IST

Family members of N. Ramya (20), who was allegedly murdered by a youth, in Guntur recently, expressed concern over the “insulting” postings by some persons on social media platforms about the incident.

Ramya’s parents met Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang at Mangalagiri on Monday and complained about the comments, posted on some social media platforms.

The girl was stabbed to death by a youth, K. Sashi Krishna, on August 15.

“Some people have been posting comments alleging that the family became silent after taking money from the government. We are unable to digest the insulting comments and harassment,” they bemoaned and urged the DGP to take action against those who posted the comments.

The girl’s family members thanked Mr. Sawang and the Guntur police for the quick response in the case and arresting the accused within a few hours after the incident.

Mr. Sawang said the Guntur Urban district police, who are investigating the case, had filed charge sheet in the court and would try for speedy trial of the case.

“We collected necessary evidences in the murder case, and will try to get punishment to the accused,” the DGP assured Ramya’s family members.

Disha Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police B. Rajakumari was present.

