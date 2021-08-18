Ramya’s family yet to come to grips with the shock

The family members of Nallapu Ramya are yet to recover from the shock of losing the youngest daughter. They however, are determined to see that the accused is punished for the ghastly murder.

“We pray to God that no other family should suffer the same fate. We are indebted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has shown empathy with our family by granting ₹10 lakh immediately and later ensuring that all the relief measures are fast-tracked,” said Jyothi, Ramya’s mother.

Out of the monetary relief of ₹8.25 lakh to be paid to the victim’s family from the District Treasury, the family was paid ₹4.12 lakh, after the post-mortem was conducted.

The government also promised a job to N. Mounika, sister of Ramya, based on her educational qualification. A dry ration supply for three months and utensils were provided on Tuesday.A house site would also be sanctioned within the limits of Guntur Municipal Corporation.

The Guntur RDO has been asked to identify a suitable agricultural and a basic pension of ₹5,000 would be provided to the victim’s family every month.