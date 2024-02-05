Rampant use and disposal of single-use plastic once again on the fore despite ban

February 05, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The issue of rampant use as well as indiscriminate disposal of single-use plastic in Tirupati came to the fore once again, with the new Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Aditi Singh personally bearing witness to the same.

It may be recalled that Tirupati was the first city to ban plastic covers, glasses and cups back in 2018, much ahead of the ban imposed across the State. The ban made even the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) contemplate the use of paper boxes or bio-degradable bags to distribute the famous ‘Laddu’ prasadam to the devotees.

However, the spirit of the ban dissipated over time and plastic resurfaced in all forms in the city where indiscriminate disposal became the order of the day due to the heavy presence of floating population.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an early morning inspection of the wards coming under Tiruchanur Road and Renigunta Road on Monday to take stock of the sanitary conditions, Ms. Singh came across dumps of plastic in various forms. Finding used plastic glasses dumped in front of a bar at Lakshmipuram circle, she immediately levied a fine of Rs. 5000 on the bar management. Similarly, two other outlets were fined Rs. 2000 each for dumping garbage on the road.

“Possession, sale and use of single-use plastic products will not be tolerated, and tough action will be initiated against the users,” Ms. Singh warned. In the same vein, she appealed to the denizens to discourage the use of such plastic products in the interest of the environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.