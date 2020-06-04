Rampant corruption in housing programme: Naidu

Ahead of the distribution of house site pattas, the TDP has launched a diatribe against the YSRCP government, accusing it of turning it into a big scam and resorting to forcible collections.

It was only on Wednesday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to clear the ₹1,323 crore housing dues to the poor.

TDP national president N. Chadrababu Naidu, in a series of tweets on Thursday, accused the YSRCP leaders of “luring and looting” the poor.

“The YSRCP leaders have fixed ₹30,000, ₹60,000 and ₹1.50 lakh as rates for sanction of houses. The rate varies, depending upon the distance and the village,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“With this, the YSRCP goes down in history as the only party that has resorted to corruption even in the welfare programmes,” he said.

“A fact-finding committee has unearthed ₹400 crore fraud in the ‘aava’ (low-lying) lands. Lands not worth ₹7 lakh per acre are being bought by the government for ₹45 lakh to ₹70 lakh, and the margin amounts are going into the pockets of the YCP leaders. Land acquisition for house sites has turned into a massive scam,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

During TDP term

The TDP government had sanctioned 29.52 lakh houses and completed 9.1 lakh units. House- warming ceremony was performed in three phases for 8 lakh houses. Another 20.41 lakh houses were in various stages of completion, he said, and claimed that ‘mass house-warming’ programme had become a model for the country.

“The government is not allotting the completed houses to the beneficiaries out of spite. The houses have been converted into quarantine centres,” he alleged.

“Also, during the TDP rule, house sites were given to 4.02 lakh people. Pattas were given in Visakhapatnam and other parts of north coastal Andhra and also Rayalaseema. All these benefits have been stopped. This is reflective of the YCP’s unchecked political harassment at every step,” Mr. Naidu alleged.