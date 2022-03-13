Ramp walk showcases versatility of handloom garments

Models participating in a fashion show as part of the National Handloom Expo in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

March 13, 2022 22:05 IST

Weaves from across the country wooing visitors at ongoing expo

The A Plus Convention Center at Mogulrajpuram in Vijayawada acquired a lively buzz on Sunday when models walked the ramp showcasing a dazzling range of clothing that portrayed versatility of the Indian traditional textiles.

As part of the ongoing National Handloom Exhibition organised by the Department of Handloom and Textiles, a fashion show was conducted bringing to the fore the latest designs in handloom weaves.

Advertising

Advertising

The range of authentic hand-woven designs have been carted in from 19 States from across the country. In Andhra Pradesh, weavers came to showcase their products including Chirala and Mangalagiri cottons and Uppada and Dharmavaram silks among other fabrics.

APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohan Rao said visitors had been coming to the exhibition in droves. He said the handloom weaves not only had their own distinct beauty, but also looked elegant and graceful. “For a dignified and professional look, young men and women can rely on trendy kurtas and sarees,” he said.

Director of the Handloom and Textile Department Chadalawada Nagarani said the State government had been extending all possible help for development of the handloom weavers. She pointed out that Nethanna Nestham scheme was aimed at upliftment of the community. She said weavers from across the country had displayed their latest designs at the exhibition and the local buyers should extend their patronage to the community.