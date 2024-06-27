Ramoji Rao’s son donates ₹10 crore for development of Amaravati capital city

Managing Director of Eenadu, a Telugu daily, Ch. Kiron, on June 27 (Thursday) announced ₹10 crore donation for the development of Amaravati capital city, and handed over the cheque for the amount to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kiron made the announcement at a meeting organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in commemoration of his father Ch. Ramoji Rao.

Mr. Kiron, while vowing to continue the policies and ideologies of Ramoji Rao, said it was his father who had suggested that Amaravati be the name of the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. He further said that Ramoji Rao had always fought against the governments to uphold the rights of the public, and never compromised on his ideologies in his entire life.

In his address, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar suggested that a statue of Ramoji Rao be erected in Amaravati, which Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan supported.

Mr. Naidu, in his address, announced that a knowledge centre in the name of Ramoji Rao would be constructed in Amaravati, and it would probably be named as ‘Ramoji Rao Vignana Kendra’ to promote research.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.