Ramoji Rao’s son donates ₹10 crore for development of Amaravati capital city

Updated - June 27, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Stating that his father had always fought against the governments to uphold the rights of the public, Ch. Kiron says he will strive to continue his policies and ideologies; Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu moots construction of a knowledge centre in the name of Ramoji Rao in Amaravati

Sambasiva Rao M.

Managing Director of Eenadu Ch. Kiron addressing the meeting organised in commemoration of his father Ch. Ramoji Rao, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Managing Director of Eenadu, a Telugu daily, Ch. Kiron, on June 27 (Thursday) announced ₹10 crore donation for the development of Amaravati capital city, and handed over the cheque for the amount to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Kiron made the announcement at a meeting organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in commemoration of his father Ch. Ramoji Rao.

Mr. Kiron, while vowing to continue the policies and ideologies of Ramoji Rao, said it was his father who had suggested that Amaravati be the name of the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. He further said that Ramoji Rao had always fought against the governments to uphold the rights of the public, and never compromised on his ideologies in his entire life.

In his address, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar suggested that a statue of Ramoji Rao be erected in Amaravati, which Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan supported.

Mr. Naidu, in his address, announced that a knowledge centre in the name of Ramoji Rao would be constructed in Amaravati, and it would probably be named as ‘Ramoji Rao Vignana Kendra’ to promote research.

