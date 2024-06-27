GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramoji Rao’s son donates ₹10 crore for development of Amaravati capital city

Stating that his father had always fought against the governments to uphold the rights of the public, Ch. Kiron says he will strive to continue his policies and ideologies; Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu moots construction of a knowledge centre in the name of Ramoji Rao in Amaravati

Updated - June 27, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sambasiva Rao M.
Managing Director of Eenadu Ch. Kiron addressing the meeting organised in commemoration of his father Ch. Ramoji Rao, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Managing Director of Eenadu Ch. Kiron addressing the meeting organised in commemoration of his father Ch. Ramoji Rao, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Managing Director of Eenadu, a Telugu daily, Ch. Kiron, on June 27 (Thursday) announced ₹10 crore donation for the development of Amaravati capital city, and handed over the cheque for the amount to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Kiron made the announcement at a meeting organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in commemoration of his father Ch. Ramoji Rao.

Mr. Kiron, while vowing to continue the policies and ideologies of Ramoji Rao, said it was his father who had suggested that Amaravati be the name of the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. He further said that Ramoji Rao had always fought against the governments to uphold the rights of the public, and never compromised on his ideologies in his entire life.

In his address, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar suggested that a statue of Ramoji Rao be erected in Amaravati, which Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan supported.

Mr. Naidu, in his address, announced that a knowledge centre in the name of Ramoji Rao would be constructed in Amaravati, and it would probably be named as ‘Ramoji Rao Vignana Kendra’ to promote research.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / media / news media

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.