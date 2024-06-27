Ramoji Rao left an indelible mark on various fields, says A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has announced its decision to establish ‘Ramoji Vignan Kendra’ in the capital city of Amaravati on the lines of Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the government in commemoration of media baron Ch. Ramoji Rao here on June 27 (Thursday), Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recalled his achievements and contributions, and said that “they have left an indelible mark on various fields, including journalism, cinema and social sector.”

“It is our responsibility to pay fitting tributes to this great person, who led from the front whenever democracy was in peril,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu also proposed to name a road after Ramoji Rao in Amaravati. “It will be called Ramoji Rao Road, or Ramoji Rao Margam. In addition, we will also develop a ‘Ramoji Chitra Nagari’, a film city in Visakhapatnam, where he had launched the first edition of Eenadu newspaper in 1974,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said the name of the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, had in fact been suggested to him by Ramoji Rao.

“After a thorough research, he explained to me the relevance and significance of the name Amaravati,” the Chief Minister recalled, adding, “Even the Cyberabad project I developed in Hyderabad city reflects the thoughts he shared with me.”

Mr. Naidu said the people of the State had been demanding that Bharat Ratna be bestowed on TDP founder-president and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. “We also urge the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Ramoji Rao posthumously,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said the manner in which Ramoji Rao fought relentlessly to protect journalistic values all his life made him endearing.

“To run a newspaper is fraught with risks, but he surged ahead without compromising on honesty and integrity,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and suggested that a statue of the departed soul be installed in the State.

Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, N. Ram, recalled his association with the media mogul in the late 1980s, when the latter was the president of the Editors Guild of India.

“It was a time of deep churn triggered by journalistic investigations of corruption and abuse of power in high places,” Mr. Ram recounted.

Referring to the Bofors case, which was being aggressively investigated by the media, Mr. Ram said, in July 1988, the then Rajiv Gandhi government had introduced the Defamation Bill.

“It was an amendment proposed to the law of criminal defamation that had draconian provisions, specifically targeted at investigative journalists and the independent newspapers they were working for,” he said.

Stating that journalists across the country were up in arms against the Bill, Mr. Ram said during this time, he worked closely with Ramoji Rao and was deeply impressed by his leadership qualities.

The government soon came down on its knees and withdrew the Bill. “I still remember Ramoji Rao’s quiet and complete satisfaction over the goal achieved. But no sense of triumphalism, not in the least,” he recalled.

Mr. Ram also lauded the pivotal role he played in the world of cinema and visual media.

Chief Editor of Rajasthan Patrika Gulab Kothari said Ramoji’s pen wielded immense power, which became the voice of the common man in the State.

People associated with the Telugu film industry such as Jayasudha, S.S. Rajamouli, and Murali Mohan, Ramoji Rao’s family members, and Ministers and MLAs were present.