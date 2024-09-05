ADVERTISEMENT

Ramoji Group donates ₹ 5 crore to support flood victims in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Updated - September 05, 2024 02:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

Ramoji Group donates Rs 5 crore to flood victims in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through Eenadu Relief Fund

PTI

The Ramoji Group, through the Eenadu Relief Fund, has announced a contribution of five crore to support the victims of recent heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"In these harrowing times, as the cries for help echo across the flood-ravaged landscapes, it is our duty as a community to come together and extend our support to those in need," the Ramoji Group said in a release in Hyderabad.

The Eenadu Relief Fund is dedicated to immediate rescue operations and the long-term rehabilitation of those affected, it said.

"We earnestly appeal to every individual and organisation to join hands with us in this humanitarian effort. Your generous contributions to the Eenadu Relief Fund can make a tangible difference in restoring lives, rebuilding homes, and rekindling hope for those who have lost everything," it said.

