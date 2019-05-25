Rammohan Naidu retains Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment

TDP sitting MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu was elected from Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat again. Although the party was defeated in five Assembly constituencies out of seven which come under the Lok Sabha constituency, he won the seat with a margin of 6,658 votes. He defeated his nearest rival and YSRCP nominee Duvvada Srinivas. Although Mr. Rammohan got around 8,000 majority in counting of votes in EVMs, tension prevailed during the counting of postal ballots. The counting of postal ballots was taken up in the night. Around 28,000 postal ballots were received and it was said that a majority of the employees and service voters favoured YSRCP. He was polled 5,34,537 votes and Mr. Srinivas got 5,27,879 votes.

District Collector J. Nivas and Returning Officer handed over the certificate of election to Mr. Rammohan Naidu. TDP leaders, including his uncle K.Atchannaidu, has expressed happiness over his election. Mr. Rammohan Naidu got around 1.27 lakh majority in 2014 election. However, he could win the seat with thin margin due to political wave in favour of YSRCP throughout the State. TDP won only Itchapuram and Tekkali Assembly seats in the district.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rammohan promised to play constructive role as an Opposition MP. Mr. Rammohan, son of former Union Minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, came to limelight during debates in Lok Sabha over the SCS issue.