Rammohan Naidu offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple

Published - October 24, 2024 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy presenting a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga to Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu during his visit to the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Members of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath (Vijayawada) and C.M. Ramesh (Anakapalle) and MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (Madugula) and S. Vijaya Kumar (Yelamanchili) on Wednesday.

Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao welcomed them with temple honours. In a brief chat with mediapersons, Mr. Rammohan Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was making rapid strides in development and expressed happiness over the success of the Amaravati Drone Summit.

“I hope that the event sets a new benchmark in showcasing the diverse applications of drone technologies. I prayed to the Goddess for the State’s prosperity and well-being of the people,” Mr. Rammohan Naidu said.

