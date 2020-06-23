Ramesh Kumar’s meet withSujana, Kamineni triggers row

The reported meeting between Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who is locked in a legal battle with the State government over his removal from the post of State Election Commissioner, with two senior BJP leaders from the State — MP Y.S. Sujana Chowdary and Kamineni Srinivasa Rao — at a hotel in Hyderabad has kicked up a political storm.

Terming the reported meeting which took place on June 13 “a political conspiracy,”YSR Congress Party leaders demanded that Mr. Ramesh Kumar resign on moral grounds. Party leaders said it emerged from CCTV footage that the trio met at least thrice during the day.

Party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu and Minister Adimulapu Suresh alleged that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was using the issue to target the government.

How could Mr. Ramesh Kumar go for a secret meeting with political leaders, asked Mr. Suresh

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj, P. Ramachandra Reddy said “the conspiracy” would exposed soon.

Home Minister M. Sucharita said the SEC was an independent body, but the way Mr. Ramesh Kumar acted raised doubts about his intentions.

Seeking to clear the air, Mr. Sujana Chowdary said that since the imposition of the lockdown, he had been carrying out his official and business duties from the star hotel located at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

“I have been meeting people from various walks of life and leaders from different political parties. My meetings are not secret and there is no need for secrecy in any of my activities. Mr. Srinivas met me in my office after taking an appointment. Mr. Ramesh Kumar also dropped by to meet me and we spent a little time over a cup of coffee. Our conversation had nothing whatsoever to do with any of his or my official or political roles. Our families know each other well,” Mr. Chowdary said.