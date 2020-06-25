Ramesh Kumar dancing to Naidu’s tune: Vijaya Sai

YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has alleged that N. Ramesh Kumar, who is locked in a legal battle with the government for not restoring him as State Election Commissioner (SEC), is dancing to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s tune.

Addressing the media after conducting a review meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy wondered what business deals brought together BJP leader Sujana Chowdary and Mr. Ramesh Kumar. He also found fault with BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas meeting Mr. Ramesh Kumar.

Stating that he had complained to the DGP in the past that Mr. Ramesh Kumar was “unfit to continue as SEC,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy reiterated that the letter purportedly written by Mr. Ramesh Kumar had actually been written by a TDP leader.

To another query, the YSRCP leader made it clear that those making derogatory comments or posting videos denigrating women would be taken to task, irrespective of their political affiliations.