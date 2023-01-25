Ramesh Hospitals to launch cardiac services at Indo-British Hospital

January 25, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ramesh Hospitals is going to offer cardiac services at Indo-British Hospital which was acquired by the former recently.

The venture, rechristened as Adiran IB Healthcare, will be inaugurated on Thursday, said Ramesh Hospitals managing director and chief cardiologist P. Ramesh Babu at a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

He said the 50-bedded hospital will exclusively provide cardiac services to the patients covered under the government’s Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri scheme, health insurance, Employee Health Scheme and others. Also, patients who belong to the below-poverty line category will be treated under the hospital’s Arogya Bhagyam scheme with a concession of up to 50% on certain services, Dr. Ramesh said.

Dr. Ramesh added that the new unit is probably the first in the country to have the Tele ICU ‘Cloud Docs Ramesh’ from where all the 50 beds will be monitored virtually.

Ramesh Hospitals medical director Dr. P. Srinivasa Rao said that the new hospital will have a team of cardiologists led by senior cardiologist Dr. P.V.S.S. Srinivasa Prasad.