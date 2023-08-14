Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada announces 25% discount on all services on its 35th anniversary

August 14, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ramesh Hospitals Managing Director and cardiologist Pothineni Ramesh Babu announced the launch of the ‘Arogya Bhagyam’ scheme under which a patient will be provided a discount of 25% on all in-patient and out-patient services.

To avail of the services at discounted rates, one needs to buy an ‘Arogya Bhagyam’ card, available at the hospital for ₹300. Its validity is one year, and two people in a family can use the card, he explained.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the hospital, Dr. Ramesh Babu said a 400-bed super speciality hospital in Vijayawada, with cancer and organ transplantation units, is in the pipeline, and that the bed strength in the Ramesh Hospitals will be expanded by 800 in two years. The hospital, established on August 15 in 1988, has 750 beds at present.

He added that they will start providing cancer treatment services at Nalluri Nursing Home in Ongole, Bhimavaram Hospitals in Bhimavaram and Amaravati Hospital in Tiruvur. A central command system, Cloud Docs, is set up to monitor the condition of patients across its hospitals round the clock, he said.

He said as part of Corporate Social Responsibility over one lakh people have been trained in providing Basic Life Support in emergency situations.

Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry president K. Vidyadhara Rao released the ‘Arogya Bhagyam’ card on the occasion. Ramesh Hospitals chairman M.S. Ram Mohan Rao and others were present.

