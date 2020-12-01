Ramesh Babu grilled in COVID care centre fire case

VIJAYAWADA

01 December 2020 00:30 IST

The hospital MD was interrogated for six hours

The Vijayawada City Police grilled P. Ramesh Babu, managing director of Ramesh Cardiac and Multi Speciality Hospitals, on the fire accident at the private COVID-19 Care Centre on August 9, that claimed the lives of 10 patients.

Investigation officers interrogated Dr. Ramesh Babu for about six hours on Monday. About 31 patients were undergoing treatment in Hotel Swarna Palace-turned-COVID Care Centre here when the accident occurred.

Advertising

Advertising

The hotel management and Ramesh Hospitals had reportedly entered into an agreement and turned the hotel into the private COVID-19 Care Centre. Fire broke out in the first and second floors of the hotel. A few patients died after jumping from the windows to escape from the flames.

As per the directions of the High Court, the police team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP-Law and Order) Ch. Lakshmipathi questioned Dr. Ramesh Babu.

The police had already arrested Ramesh Hospitals chief operating officer Kodali Rajagopala Rao, general manager (administration) Kurapati Sudharshan and public relations officer Pallpothu Venkatesh in the case.