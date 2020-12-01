Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu grilled in COVID care centre fire case

Ramesh Hospitals managing director and chief cardiologist P. Ramesh appearing for police interrogation at Suryarao Pet Police station in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Vijayawada City Police grilled P. Ramesh Babu, managing director of Ramesh Cardiac and Multi Speciality Hospitals, on the fire accident at the private COVID-19 Care Centre on August 9, that claimed the lives of 10 patients.

Investigation officers interrogated Dr. Ramesh Babu for about six hours on Monday. About 31 patients were undergoing treatment in Hotel Swarna Palace-turned-COVID Care Centre here when the accident occurred.

The hotel management and Ramesh Hospitals had reportedly entered into an agreement and turned the hotel into the private COVID-19 Care Centre. Fire broke out in the first and second floors of the hotel. A few patients died after jumping from the windows to escape from the flames.

As per the directions of the High Court, the police team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP-Law and Order) Ch. Lakshmipathi questioned Dr. Ramesh Babu.

The police had already arrested Ramesh Hospitals chief operating officer Kodali Rajagopala Rao, general manager (administration) Kurapati Sudharshan and public relations officer Pallpothu Venkatesh in the case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2020 12:31:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ramesh-babu-grilled-in-covid-care-centre-fire-case/article33216657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY