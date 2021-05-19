Ramesh Babu, founder of Ramesh Hospitals, bereaved

VIJAYAWADA

19 May 2021 20:39 IST

Pothineni Subba Rao, father of P. Ramesh Babu, cardiologist and managing director of Ramesh Hospitals, Vijayawada, died due to age-related illness here on Tuesday. He was 89.

Mr. Subba Rao is survived by four sons and a daughter. Telugu film producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is his first son, Dr. Ramesh Babu the second son, Murali Mohan, a chartered accountant, is the third son and Mahendra Babu is the fourth son. His only daughter Madhumathi, practises internal medicine in the U.S.

Telugu film actor Pothineni Ram, who is the son of Mr. Murali Mohan, paid tributes to his grandfather through his Twitter handle.

Advertising

Advertising

“From humble beginnings of a lorry driver in Vijayawada sleeping with lorry tires under your bed to providing & caring for your family, you’ve always had the heart of a King. You’ve shown us that richness comes not from what’s in your pocket but from what lies in your heart. Thank you for dreaming big for your children & making them what they are today. Rest In Peace, Tatagaru (sic),” he tweeted.