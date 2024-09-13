Ramco Supercrete’s ‘Best Engineers Award 2024’ event to be held in Tirupati on September 15

Ramco Supercrete will present the ‘Best Engineers Award 2024’ to exceptional engineers in Tirupati on September 15 (Sunday). The event, powered by The Hindu, will be held at Saaveri Hall of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus.

The event is aimed at recognising and honouring engineers who drive positive change through innovation and excellence in the field.

The awards are presented in the eight categories such as Innovative Structural Techniques/Systems, Outstanding Structure Using Any Material, Repair/Rehabilitation/Adaptive Reuse of Existing Structures, Innovative Construction Methods Used at Site, Outstanding/Best Research Paper (Civil/Structural), Best Teacher (Civil/Structural), Sustainable/Green Materials and Technology and Best Start-Up Entrepreneur in the Construction Sector. Over 150 nominations have been received for the eight awards at the ceremony.

A. Murali Krishna, Professor, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Dean (Planning & Infrastructure) at the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) will participate as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address. The event is presented by Ramco Supercrete in association with knowledge partner, MEASI Academy of Architecture, and associate partners, ARS Steel and Swelect.