Andhra Pradesh

Ramco Cements to renovate ancient temple

Special Correspondent KURNOOL 20 June 2021 21:27 IST
Updated: 20 June 2021 21:27 IST

The Ramco Cements Limited at Kolimigundla in Kurnool district will take up the renovation of the 15th century Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, built by Sri Krishnadevaraya.

Company Sr.vice-president Reddy Nagarjuna in a release said that the renovation and rebuilding activities would be launched on Monday at a cost of ₹6 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility.

The 600-year-old temple would be strengthened structurally, without disturbing the original architectural values. Banaganapalle MLA Katasani Ramireddy will launch the works on Monday.

