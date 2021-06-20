Andhra Pradesh

Ramco Cements to renovate ancient temple

The Ramco Cements Limited at Kolimigundla in Kurnool district will take up the renovation of the 15th century Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, built by Sri Krishnadevaraya.

Company Sr.vice-president Reddy Nagarjuna in a release said that the renovation and rebuilding activities would be launched on Monday at a cost of ₹6 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility.

The 600-year-old temple would be strengthened structurally, without disturbing the original architectural values. Banaganapalle MLA Katasani Ramireddy will launch the works on Monday.


