Ramayana is relevant for all times, says spiritual guru

Published - July 12, 2024 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Priests reading Valmiki Ramayanam at Sankara Math in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Priests reading Valmiki Ramayanam at Sankara Math in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Several priests led by spiritual guru Ulimiri Venkata Somayajulu on Friday recited slokas of Valmiki Ramayanam at Sankar Math in Vizianagaram where Sri Rama Mahasamrajya Pattabhishekam has been under way since July 6. The priests who came from Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and other places participated in the homam and other spiritual activities.

Mr. Venkata Somayajulu said that ‘pattabhishekam’ was organised to make people follow in the path of the Ramayana, which would continue to be relevant and authoritative book for future generations. Sri Rama Seva Samithi members Nemani Bhadradri Sitharamam and Ch. Narayana Murthy told media that ‘homam’ and other spiritual activities would be organised on Saturday, to mark the culmination of the week-long spiritual event.

