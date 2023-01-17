Ramayana characters, now in a book

January 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KADAPA

The characters of Valmiki Ramayana are now available in the form of a compendium brought out by Vemireddy Sulochana Devi, a senior medical practitioner of Kadapa.

The various names that one encounters while reading the epic have been carefully compiled and made into a book, which has been published by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The book will be formally released on January 22 at IMA Hall in Kadapa by Kendra Sahitya Akademi award recipient Madhurantakam Narendra, while Addanki Srinivas, an academic in linguistics at SiliconAndhra University, will review the book. ‘Bharata Bharati’ organiser Putha Pulla Reddy will preside over the session.