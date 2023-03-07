ADVERTISEMENT

Ramavarappadu all-women staff railway station still awaits promised development

March 07, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

It has no CCTVs, coach display boards and waiting hall, and no halt for express trains

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Ramavarappadu railway station superintendent M. Sailaja and other staff attending duties in the all women station, in Vijayawada. In all, 12 women staff were appointed in the station. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Ramavarappadu railway station, designated as an all-women staff station, located close to Vijayawada Junction, lacks proper facilities causing severe inconvenience to travelling public.

In 2018, the South Central Railway (SCR) declared it as an all-women staff railway station, and promised to develop it in all aspects. The officials then expressed the hope that it would reduce pressure on the main station at Vijayawada.

About 19 passenger trains halt at the station while more than 40 express and superfast trains pass through without halting.

A Station Superintendent, three Station Masters, six points women and two private women staff run the station. A canteen is being operated by women staff on Platform No.1.

“It is a matter of pride that the Ramavarappadu railway station is the only one designated as an all-women staff station in the Vijayawada division,” say railway officials.

“Ramavarappadu station has two platforms, and it is proposed to be developed into a satellite station. But nothing has been done so far. As there are no coach and digital display boards passengers are usually seen running on the platforms when trains halt,” a passenger complains.

“I waited in the Ramavarappadu railway station to board the Guntur-Narsapur train. There was neither a waiting hall nor coach display and LED boards in the station to give advance information on coach position,” says another passenger, P. Maha Lakshmi.

Representations have been submitted to the railway authorities to halt express trains, set up a canteen on Platform No.2, and provide other facilities at the station but no steps have been taken in this direction, laments a private employee, Cheruku Dhanraju, who travels from the station regularly.

“The station will be developed soon. There are plans to upgrade it as a satellite station and have a circulating area. We will provide it with all facilities. The works will begin shortly,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) Vavilapalli Rambabu tells The Hindu.

Station Superintendent M. Sailaja says proposals have been sent to higher officials for installing CCTVs and for providing a halt for express trains.

