Ramateertham temple gets ₹3 cr.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao on Monday said that the department sanctioned ₹3 crore for reconstruction of the Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district.

At a review meeting with department officials, the Minister said that the reconstruction works should be completed in a year. Stone sculptures would be part of the temple which is located at a height of 700 feet. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) would provide the Kodanada Rama idol.

The stairway for the temple would also be repaired. Lighting, permanent water supply, cleaning of koneru (temple pond), grills around the pond, compound wall, homasala and developmental works would be taken up, he added.