Andhra Pradesh

Ramateertham temple gets ₹3 cr.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao on Monday said that the department sanctioned ₹3 crore for reconstruction of the Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district.

At a review meeting with department officials, the Minister said that the reconstruction works should be completed in a year. Stone sculptures would be part of the temple which is located at a height of 700 feet. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) would provide the Kodanada Rama idol.

The stairway for the temple would also be repaired. Lighting, permanent water supply, cleaning of koneru (temple pond), grills around the pond, compound wall, homasala and developmental works would be taken up, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2021 1:20:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ramateertham-temple-gets-3-cr/article33604510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY