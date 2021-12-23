Ramateertham row: TDP sees attempt to sideline Ashok

Naidu objects to behaviour of Ministers

The TDP lashed out at the State government and the YSRCP leaders for “insulting” former Union Minister and Ramateertham temple trustee P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday.

The TDP objected to the “government’s deliberate attempt” to sideline the trustee during the foundation stone-laying ceremony at the temple.

In a statement, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the Ministers of attacking the senior leader like “street rowdies.”

Stating that the royal ‘Gajapathi family’ that had donated thousands of acres of lands to temples and educational institutions deserved respect, Mr. Naidu said “the present rulers have not followed protocol in the temple programmes.”

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu alleged that the government bore a grudge against Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

“That is why the issue of laying the foundation stone for reconstructing the temple has not been discussed with the Board of Trustees. The name of Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is missing on the foundation stone. It is nothing but disrespecting the culture and traditions,” Mr. Atchannaidu alleged, and added that Endowments Minister V. Srinivas should tender an open apology.

TDP MLC Mantena Satyanarayana said they would launch an agitation if Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to take remedial action in 48 hours.