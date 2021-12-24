Ramateertham row: Ashok files quash petition in HC against FIR

Vijayawada

24 December 2021 23:40 IST

Case to come up for hearing on Monday

A day after the Vizianagaram police filed a case against him, hereditary trustee of the Kodandarama temple at Ramateertham and senior TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday seeking that the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him be quashed.

Representing Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, advocate N. Aswini Kumar urged the court to take up the matter on priority basis.

Justice D. Ramesh, however, said the court would take up the matter on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

In his petition, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the sections cited by the police against him in the FIR were not valid.

‘False complaint’

A case was filed on the basis of a false complaint, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was also former Union Civil Aviation Minister, alleged.

“The intention is to create trouble. Hence, the court is requested to stop all actions based on the FIR,” he prayed.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was charged with obstructing the duties of government officials and damaging public properties during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for temple renovation works on Wednesday.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by temple executive officer D.V.V. Prasad.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju had allegedly entered into an altercation with the Endowments Department officials for not following protocol.