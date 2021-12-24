Andhra Pradesh

Ramateertham row: Ashok files quash petition in HC against FIR

A day after the Vizianagaram police filed a case against him, hereditary trustee of the Kodandarama temple at Ramateertham and senior TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday seeking that the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him be quashed.

Representing Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, advocate N. Aswini Kumar urged the court to take up the matter on priority basis.

Justice D. Ramesh, however, said the court would take up the matter on Monday.

In his petition, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the sections cited by the police against him in the FIR were not valid.

‘False complaint’

A case was filed on the basis of a false complaint, Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was also former Union Civil Aviation Minister, alleged.

“The intention is to create trouble. Hence, the court is requested to stop all actions based on the FIR,” he prayed.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was charged with obstructing the duties of government officials and damaging public properties during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for temple renovation works on Wednesday.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by temple executive officer D.V.V. Prasad.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju had allegedly entered into an altercation with the Endowments Department officials for not following protocol.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 11:41:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ramateertham-row-ashok-files-quash-petition-in-hc-against-fir/article38032350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY