Ramateertham incident: police form special teams to trace culprits

The Vizianagaram Police Department formed five special teams to trace the culprits who vandalised Lord Rama's idol in Kodandarama temple on Ramateertham hill, according to Vizinaagaram Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Anil Kumar.

Mr. Anil Kumar said the temple where the incident occurred was small located at the main temple in Ramateertham. He exuded confidence that the department would nab miscreants very soon.

Meanwhile, a TDP delegation, led by Former Minister Ch. Ayyannapatrudu visited the temple premises and expressed solidarity with BJP State executive committee member Nadukuditi Eswara Rao who has been protesting against delay in arresting the culprits involved in the incident.

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav, BJP senior leaders Reddi Pavani Teegala Harinath, Baggam Rajesh participated in the protest. Several religious heads, including Kamalananda Swamiji and Srinivasananda Swamiji, alleged that the State government was taking the issue lightly.