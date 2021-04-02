Ramanarayanam temple gears up for 7th annual celebrations

An aerial view of the Ramanarayanam shrine in Vizianagaram.

VIZIANAGARAM

02 April 2021 01:00 IST

The Ramanarayanam temple, located near Y junction in Vizianagaram, geared up for its seventh annual celestial celebrations which will be held on Friday.

As part of the annual celebrations, Suprabhata Seva, Astakalasa Snapana, Vishesha Archana, Varsha Vardhana Homam, and Navagraha Homam will be performed in the morning, according to temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas. Celestial wedding will be performed to Sridevi-Bhudevi Sahita Sri Vaikuntha Narayana Swamy and Sri Sita Kodandarama Swamy simultaneously at 5 p.m.

Temple authorities made special arrangements for devotees who are expected to come from different parts of North Andhra region. The temple, which depicts the entire Ramayanam in the form of pictures, was constructed by the Narayanam family seven years ago. Hanuman Chalisa laser show displayed on a 60-foot tall Hanuman statue in the evening daily catches the attention of devotees here.

Mr. Srinivas urged devotees to follow COVID-19 protocols such as safe distance, wearing masks and usage of sanitisation before entering the temple premises.