Ramana Dikshitulu’s remarks on hidden treasure in Ahobilam caves are false and baseless, say mutt authorities

The mutt took strong exception to the slang used by Dikshitulu while addressing the chief pontiff in the video that has gone viral on social media and termed the remarks as highly derogatory that undermined the image of the institution

February 24, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The authorities of the Ahobilam mutt, on Saturday, strongly condemned the remarks allegedly made by the honorary chief priest of Tirumala temple, A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu, against the mutt and termed the remarks false and baseless.  

In a letter purportedly issued by Sreekaryam Dr. S. Padmanabhachariar, the mutt took strong exception to the slang used by Dikshitulu while addressing the chief pontiff in the video that has gone viral on social media and termed the remarks as highly derogatory that undermined the image of the institution. 

The allegations that the chief pontiff was trying to unearth treasure believed to have been stored in one of the caves in Ahobilam was highly deplorable and it equally vicious was to allege that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy was frequently visiting the mutt with an eye on the hidden treasure, he said 

Recalling the long-standing relationship between the mutt and the TTD, he demanded the State government and TTD board to initiate stern steps against Dikshitulu who they said is unfit to hold such a plum post at the hill temple.

A couple of days back, Dikshitulu denied that the voice in the alleged video was neither his nor did he make any objectionable statements against the TTD.

