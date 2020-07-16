Ramana Dikshitulu’s comments kick up new controversy

Tirumala

16 July 2020 23:03 IST

In a tweet, he accuses TTD of pursuing anti-Brahmin policies of the TDP

Honorary chief priest A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu on Thursday kicked up a fresh controversy when he took to the Twitter and accused the TTD officials of still following the “anti-hereditary archaka and anti-Brahmin policies” pursued by the TDP and its supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Tagging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his tweet, Mr. Dikshitulu alleged that the TTD EO and the AEO were refusing to halt darshan at the hill temple despite 15 of the 50 archakas contracting COVID-19. This apart, the test results of another 25 priests were awaited, he said.

Warning of severe complications if the situation continued, he urged the Chief Minister to take action immediately.

Unfortunate, says YV

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy took strong exception to Mr. Dikshitulu’s comments. It was unfortunate that Mr. Dikshitulu took to social media for airing his grievances, he said.

“He is not only an honorary chief priest of the famed temple but also holds the post of Agama adviser. Instead of politicising the issue, he could have brought it to the notice of the management,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dikshitulu was heavily trolled by the Twitterati, with a majority of them heaping criticism and sarcastic remarks on his allegations with regard to the missing pink diamond.