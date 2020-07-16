Ramana Dikshitulu’s comments kick up new controversy

Honorary chief priest A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu on Thursday kicked up a fresh controversy when he took to the Twitter and accused the TTD officials of still following the “anti-hereditary archaka and anti-Brahmin policies” pursued by the TDP and its supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Tagging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his tweet, Mr. Dikshitulu alleged that the TTD EO and the AEO were refusing to halt darshan at the hill temple despite 15 of the 50 archakas contracting COVID-19. This apart, the test results of another 25 priests were awaited, he said.
Warning of severe complications if the situation continued, he urged the Chief Minister to take action immediately.
Unfortunate, says YV
Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy took strong exception to Mr. Dikshitulu’s comments. It was unfortunate that Mr. Dikshitulu took to social media for airing his grievances, he said.
“He is not only an honorary chief priest of the famed temple but also holds the post of Agama adviser. Instead of politicising the issue, he could have brought it to the notice of the management,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Dikshitulu was heavily trolled by the Twitterati, with a majority of them heaping criticism and sarcastic remarks on his allegations with regard to the missing pink diamond.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath