Ramana Dikshitulu, former chief priest, back in TTD fold

Former chief priest of the Tirumala temple, A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu was on Tuesday appointed Agama adviser of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Sons too reinstated

The appointment comes in the wake of the TTD’s decision to facilitate re-entry of all the four former chief priests who were forced to relinquish their posts with the board fixing the retirement age at 65. They can also enter the temple on a par with other archakas. The TTD also decided to reinstate the services of both sons of Mr. Dikshitulu at the Tirumala temple who were transferred to the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple last year.

Mentoring duty

Mr. Dikshitulu will also have to shoulder the additional responsibility of training young priests.

The decision triggered speculation that he will be re-appointed priest once all cases pending against him are disposed of .

He is likely to take charge on Wednesday.