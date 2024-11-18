Ramamurthy Naidu — a political maverick with a sharp but short-lived impact

Notwithstanding his prolonged absence from the State’s political landscape, there was a long queue of leaders from the political spectrum, cutting across party affiliations, to pay their tributes to former Chandragiri MLA Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, the younger brother of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who died on November 16, 2024.

The younger sibling had a short but sharp impact on erstwhile Chittoor district’s political landscape when he won as TDP legislator from Chandragiri constituency in 1994, defeating Congress candidate Galla Aruna Kumari by 16,352 votes. However, he tasted defeat in the subsequent 1999 elections against the same opponent, where he lost by a small margin of 2,271 votes.

Unexpected trajectory

It was then that his political career veered off course and traced an unexpected trajectory, which is attributed to his impulsive decision as well as prolonged illness.

Parting ways with the party, Ramamurthy Naidu contested as a rebel candidate in the 2004 elections and secured as many votes as the TDP’s E. Ramanadham Naidu, thus ensuring the defeat of the official candidate. In the process, Congress candidate Galla Aruna Kumari not only had a cakewalk, but even cemented her position to win even the 2009 election with ease.

Mr. Naidu sprang a surprise by joining the Congress, much to the chagrin of the TDP base that stood with him during challenging moments. With this, he started losing relevance and moved into political oblivion.

Tributes pour in

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan came personally to Naravaripalle to pay tributes to the mortal remains of Ramamurthy Naidu. He also offered his condolences to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu.

In a message, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Referring to his long stint with the younger Naidu in course of his political journey, he hailed him as a ‘tough fighter’ who had striven for the growth of the TDP. Mr. Dattatreya recalled his last meeting with Ramamurthy Naidu when he visited Tirupati as a Union Minister in 2022.

Similarly, local families across Chandragiri constituency also turned up in large numbers, in view of his personal association, with them.

Ramamurthy Naidu’s son Nara Rohith posted an emotional tribute on X. “You are a fighter. You taught me to love and live life the fighter’s way. Miss you, nana,” he posted.