November 29, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Retired High Court Judge Ramalingeswara Rao has assumed charge as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC).

Speaking after assuming the charge, Justice Rao said he would work for effective implementation of the reforms introduced by the government in the education sector.

Adviser to government A. Sambasiva Reddy, APSERMC Joint Director Nagalakshmi and others were present.