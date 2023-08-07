Ramakrishna Reddy has amassed ₹1,000 crore illegally, says Nara Lokesh

August 07, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Macherla Assembly constituency MLA and YSR Congress Party leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkata Rami Reddy were among the most corrupt leaders in the State, having amassed more than ₹1,000 crore in illegal wealth in the last four years.

As part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday, Mr. Lokesh addressed a public meeting at Karampudi in Macherla constituency in Palnadu district, where he took aim at several YSRCP leaders including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that the Chief Minister had failed in constructing even a single irrigation project, which was why he was not allowing the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to visit them.

The TDP leader listed a series of allegations of corruption against the Macherla MLA and warned that after winning the 2024 elections, the TDP government would hold Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy accountable for every single rupee illegally earned.

“Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy is illegally collecting ₹25,000 from each lorry transporting granite. There are over 200 lorries paying this fee per day. He is running illegal liquor belt shops in 77 villages, collecting an additional ₹60 on each bottle. He has gained ₹70 crore through illegal gravel mining, and has amassed ₹30 crore in Nagarjuna Sagar canal repair works. He has grabbed 200 acres of land. His ill-gotten assets are worth ₹1,000 crore,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

TDP followers like Chandraiah were killed only because they did not shift loyalties to YSRCP, he alleged.

Assurances to Macherla

Mr. Lokesh assured that the TDP government would construct the Varikapudisala irrigation project, provide drinking water, construct cold storages, and modernise the Durgi market yard. He also promised a 100-bed hospital for the region.

Urging the public to support the candidature of Mr. Brahmananda Reddy and elect him with the highest majority in the State, Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP government will send Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother to jail after proving their corruption.

‘Chittoor SP behaving like YSRCP cadre’

Reacting to the recent violence that broke out in Punganur of Chittoor district, Mr. Lokesh accused Superintendent of Police Y. Rishanth Reddy of behaving like a YSRCP cadre and not like an IPS officer. Showing a ‘red book’, Mr. Lokesh said that the first name in the book was that of Mr. Rishanth Reddy. He alleged that the SP remained oblivious to the attack on TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu by the YSRCP mob in Punganur.

