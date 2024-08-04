ADVERTISEMENT

Ramakrishna Mission conducts ‘Spiritual retreat’ in Tirupati

Published - August 04, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Ramakrishna Math head monks Swami Sashikantanandaji Maharaj (Rajamahendravaram), Swami Sukritanandaji Maharaj (Tirupati) and Swami Sannivasanandaji Maharaj (Kadapa) lighting a lamp to launch the 126th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission and the ninth anniversary of Tirupati Ashrama on Sunday.

‘Spiritual retreat’ — a devotional and enlightening programme was conducted by Ramakrishna Mission as part of its 126th anniversary, here on Sunday. The event also marks the ninth anniversary of the Tirupati Ashrama in Vinayaka Nagar premises. Several swamijis of the Ramakrishna Order and eminent professionals from various walks of life are participating in the week-long event, which began on Sunday.

The Ashrama’s secretary Swami Sukritanandaji Maharaj formally inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp along with Swami Sashikantanandaji Maharaj, senior monk of Ramakrishna Math’s Rajamahendravaram unit and Swami Sannivasanandaji Maharaj, assistant secretary of Kadapa unit.

P.V. Reddy, former principal of Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College and Managing Committee member of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Tirupati, spoke on the need to embark on a spiritual journey, while P. Bhaskara Rao, managing director of SVIS Labs, Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), explained the Ramakrishna movement and its ideals.

A youth convention will be organised for students on August 9, which will be inaugurated by SVIMS director R.V. Kumar, and a teachers’ workshop on August 10, which will be attended by National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy.

