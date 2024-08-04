GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramakrishna Mission conducts ‘Spiritual retreat’ in Tirupati

Published - August 04, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Ramakrishna Math head monks Swami Sashikantanandaji Maharaj (Rajamahendravaram), Swami Sukritanandaji Maharaj (Tirupati) and Swami Sannivasanandaji Maharaj (Kadapa) lighting a lamp to launch the 126th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission and the ninth anniversary of Tirupati Ashrama on Sunday.

Ramakrishna Math head monks Swami Sashikantanandaji Maharaj (Rajamahendravaram), Swami Sukritanandaji Maharaj (Tirupati) and Swami Sannivasanandaji Maharaj (Kadapa) lighting a lamp to launch the 126th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission and the ninth anniversary of Tirupati Ashrama on Sunday.

‘Spiritual retreat’ — a devotional and enlightening programme was conducted by Ramakrishna Mission as part of its 126th anniversary, here on Sunday. The event also marks the ninth anniversary of the Tirupati Ashrama in Vinayaka Nagar premises. Several swamijis of the Ramakrishna Order and eminent professionals from various walks of life are participating in the week-long event, which began on Sunday.

The Ashrama’s secretary Swami Sukritanandaji Maharaj formally inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp along with Swami Sashikantanandaji Maharaj, senior monk of Ramakrishna Math’s Rajamahendravaram unit and Swami Sannivasanandaji Maharaj, assistant secretary of Kadapa unit.

P.V. Reddy, former principal of Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College and Managing Committee member of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Tirupati, spoke on the need to embark on a spiritual journey, while P. Bhaskara Rao, managing director of SVIS Labs, Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), explained the Ramakrishna movement and its ideals.

A youth convention will be organised for students on August 9, which will be inaugurated by SVIMS director R.V. Kumar, and a teachers’ workshop on August 10, which will be attended by National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.