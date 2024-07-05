ADVERTISEMENT

Ramachandraiah and Hari Prasad elected as MLCs in Andhra Pradesh

Published - July 05, 2024 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They are the only candidates in the fray at the end of withdrawal of nominations

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

C. Ramachandraiah of the TDP and P. Hari Prasad of the JSP were unanimously elected Members of the Legislative Council in the MLA quota on July 5 (Friday). Returning Officer M. Vijaya Raju declared their election.

ADVERTISEMENT

July 5 was the last date for withdrawing nominations, whereas Mr. Ramachandraiah and Mr. Hari Prasad were the only candidates in the fray.

Mr. Ramachandraiah is a senior TDP leader. Mr. Hari Prasad was political secretary to JSP president and Deputy Chief K. Pawan Kalyan.

The two seats had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Sk. Mohammed Iqbal of the YSRCP and the disqualification of Mr. Ramachandraiah for alleged anti-party (YSRCP) activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US