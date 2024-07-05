GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramachandraiah and Hari Prasad elected as MLCs in Andhra Pradesh

They are the only candidates in the fray at the end of withdrawal of nominations

Published - July 05, 2024 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

C. Ramachandraiah of the TDP and P. Hari Prasad of the JSP were unanimously elected Members of the Legislative Council in the MLA quota on July 5 (Friday). Returning Officer M. Vijaya Raju declared their election.

July 5 was the last date for withdrawing nominations, whereas Mr. Ramachandraiah and Mr. Hari Prasad were the only candidates in the fray.

Mr. Ramachandraiah is a senior TDP leader. Mr. Hari Prasad was political secretary to JSP president and Deputy Chief K. Pawan Kalyan.

The two seats had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Sk. Mohammed Iqbal of the YSRCP and the disqualification of Mr. Ramachandraiah for alleged anti-party (YSRCP) activities.

