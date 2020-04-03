Rama Narayanam festivities streamed online

Sri Rama Navami festival was celebrated in a traditional manner at the historic Ramateertham temple of Nellimarla and the Rama Narayanam temple which was constructed in a bow and arrow shape at Y junction of Vizianagaram.
On behalf of the government, Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu offered Pattuvastramulu and Mutyala Talambralu (pearls) to the presiding deity.
The temple priests performed Sri Rama Kalyanam as usual although the devotees were not allowed to watch the festival due to lockdown regulations.
Rama Narayanam temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas said that the entire celebrations were made available for the devotees through social media platforms. “The devotees could watch Kalyanam with support of digital platforms," he said.
