Ram Mandir trust in touch with TTD on creation of amenities, says trustee

The Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Trust is taking up works in a phased manner to ensure seamless management of the lakhs of devotees thronging the temple from across the country, said member trustee Dinesh Ramachandra.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Ramachandra said that the trust is in constant touch with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials and has also held a series of discussions with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and his team of engineering officials. Besides providing required suggestions, the TTD authorities have also given them a roadmap for the timely completion of works.

In reply to a question, he said around 1.25 to 1.50 lakh devotees were visiting the temple on an average every day.

